KCK Public Schools taking unique approach to recruiting teachers amid pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The public health crisis demands that educators use new methods of teaching.

That’s also true in how administrators in Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools district are recruiting the next generation of teachers for their students.

The spread of COVID-19 is forcing educators to reimagine what they’re looking for in a classroom instructor. In Wyandotte County, KCK Public Schools employs around 1,000 teachers at 35 schools, but due to health concerns, in-person job interviews for incoming hires are out of the question.

Eric Tyler, a human resources recruiter with this school system, said he’s hopeful to hire teachers for high-needs areas, such as math, science and special education — and he’s having to do all of it via Zoom calls.

“It’s really forced us to think about how we can meet some of those qualified candidates,” Tyler told FOX4.

Tyler, who also attended school in KCK before earning at degree at the University of Kansas, admits the cyber-interview process lacks some person-to-person contact.

However, he said use of Zoom meetings has allowed the district to interview qualified candidates from outside the immediate Kansas City metro. Tyler also said he’s made the interview and hiring process more efficient.

“We are looking for teachers with a more enhanced skill set in regards to technology, especially when you think about school districts and how we now have to lay out infrastructure,” Tyler said.

The ongoing pandemic has forced most metro school districts into some form of online instruction. Tyler said the next generation of teachers needs a strong set of tech skills and problem-solving patience.

Dr. Liz Meitl, KCK Public Schools alternative program certification director, said KCK Public Schools is now recruiting professionals from the general workforce, who’ll gain classroom experience while working toward their teaching degree.

Meitl describes them as being people who chose a different career path the first time around, but now, they want to make a difference in the lives of young people.

“Students want to make connections to the real world. They want to know that what they’re learning is valuable. There’s nothing more valuable than when the person standing in front of them says, ‘I use this in my job,’” Meitl said.

Diversity also remains a priority here. More than 70 languages are spoken in Wyandotte County. Tyler said the more educators can foster than quality, the better.

KCK Public Schools district is also offering a virtual interview day, where potential teaching hires can meet recruiters via Zoom calls. That’s coming up on Oct. 23. You can find more info on the district’s human resources page.