KCK Public Schools to continue requiring masks for students and staff through July

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools announced Monday that for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year, it will continue to require the use of masks for all students and staff.

The district said masks will be required both indoor and outdoor settings, including all activities through July.

This comes after the CDC updated its guidance stating that fully vaccinated people can go with masks in most situations.

On Saturday the CDC said it recommends schools stick to implementing COVID-19 health guidelines through the end of the school year saying not all kids are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at this time and that schools still need time to change policies.

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those as young as 12.

Kansas City, Kansas Mayor David Alvey is meeting with Wyandotte County commissioners Monday evening for a special session regarding changes in the CDC’s guidelines on face masks.

The Unified Government stated last week that seven out of 10 people in the county still have not even received one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas rescinded KC’s mask order on Friday.

Blue Springs and Lee’s Summit schools announced this weekend they’re no longer requiring masks for students and staff.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android