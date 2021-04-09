KCK ranks as ‘least relaxed’ city in latest LawnStarter rankings

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A ranking of 191 most relaxed cities by LawnStarter ranks Kansas City, Kan. at 191, or the least relaxed city.

LawnStarter weighs and averages a score for each city based on seven categories of metrics. Mental health, physical health, financial health, work environment, physical environment, social environment and entertainment.

Each category is broken down into several metrics like depression rate, life expectancy, cost of living, average commute time, average amount of sunshine, gun violence, yard size and many more.

Each city is scored out of a possible 100 points. Sunnyvale, California tops the list with a score of 64.59. KCK scored 35.11 based on the metrics.

KCK ranked 185 in mental health, 176 in physical health, 173 in financial health, 85 in work environment, 180 in physical environment, 158 in social environment and 182 in entertainment.

Across state line, Kansas City, Mo. ranked 145 overall with a score of 46.49. KCMOs entertainment score ranked them 28 overall in that category.

Other Kansas cities made the list too, the most relaxed being Olathe, Kan. at 44 and Overland Park, Kan. not far behind at 55.

Overland Park is top 10 in physical and financial health. Olathe is top 5 in financial health.

Springfield, Mo. is the only other Missouri city and is ranked the 124th most relaxed city. The city also ranked as fifth overall in work environment.

Top 10

Sunnyvale, California

Arlington, Virginia

San Francisco, California

Bellevue, Washington

Seattle, Washington

Naperville, Illinois

Garden Grove, California

Fort Collins, Colorado

Fullerton, California

Honolulu, Hawaii

