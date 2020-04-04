KCK rehab center reports outbreak of coronavirus infections, 6 hospitalized

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A cluster of novel coronavirus cases have been found at a metro rehabilitation center.

Seventeen residents and two staff members at Riverbend Post Acute Care Center have tested positive for the virus. The chief medical officer with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas says six of those residents have been hospitalized.

Riverbend has 135 residents.

Statewide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grew Saturday to 698, up 78 from a day earlier. Twenty-one deaths were reported in Kansas.