KCK rehab facility reports more COVID-19 deaths and positive cases as Kansas reaches over 1,330 cases

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A rehab center in Kansas City, Kansas that has had a major outbreak in coronavirus COVID-19 cases reported Sunday that two more people have died and more positive cases have been reported.

The Wyandotte County Health Department said in an update Sunday afternoon that a total of 90 residents and 20 staff members have tested positive for the virus at Riverbend Post-Acute Rehabilitation. At least five resident are in the hospital at this time. A total of 12 people have now died from the virus at the center.

“Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones, those who are ill, and all who are otherwise affected by this disease,” the health department said Sunday.

The Unified Government launched an interactive dashboard that allows the public to track the progress of COVID-19 in Wyandotte County.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County launched a website that allows people who think they are sick with the coronavirus to self-report their symptoms.

Self-report your symptoms on the website here.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported on Sunday that Kansas has now 1,337 cases from 63 counties with 56 deaths. Please note that the total number includes the 56 deaths, as well as people who have recovered from the virus and are still recovering.

Wyandotte County has the most number of reported cases with 332 and Johnson County, Kansas has 304 reported cases.