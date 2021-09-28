KCK school board rejects idea making COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for teachers, staff

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — No vaccine mandate for teachers and staff in one metro school district.

The Kansas City, Kansas School Board rejected the idea Tuesday night.

The school district would’ve been the first in Kansas to mandate vaccines for teachers and staff. But that proposal failed after some passionate debate at district headquarters.

On the Missouri side, both Kansas City and St. Louis have mandates for teachers and staff to get vaccinated. But in Kansas, no district had done that yet.

Tuesday night, the idea of a vaccine mandate for teachers and staff in the KCK school district went down on a 4-3 vote.

School board members looked at a couple of different options. The first was to mandate vaccinations for staff. The second was to strongly recommend vaccinations while allowing for weekly COVID-19 tests for anyone who had not shown proof of getting the vaccine.

Board member Wanda Kay Paige argued that the district is already strongly recommending teachers and staff get vaccinated and that isn’t working. She pushed for a motion to vote on a mandate.

support for a vaccine mandate failed on a 4-3 vote but not before some passionate pleas from Paige.

“This is a public health crisis, she said. “Right now we’re doing recommending. It makes no sense! How many more people have to die?”

Board members plan to fine tune some of the language for the policy that strongly recommends a COVID-19 vaccine for all teachers and staff.

There’s been some debate over compensation and sick time for teachers who are vaccinated.

The issue will come up again at the next scheduled board meeting on October 12.