KCK school board votes to allow athletes to begin workouts next week

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK Public School athletes will be able to start workouts next week after the pandemic put school sports on hold.

The district said the school board voted 4-3 to allow workouts to begin Sept. 14. There is no indication if or when teams will be able to have full practices or if games will be able to resume.

“We know you will have questions about what conditioning will look like, what is required from students to be able to participate, and times that conditioning will take place,” KCKPS said on Facebook.

The school board will hold a special meeting Friday to discuss more of the guidelines.

The KCK school board voted back in August, just days before practice was slated to begin, to suspend all involvement in KSHAA fall sports. KCKPS was the first district in the metro to suspend fall sports.

The school district will hold the first nine weeks of the school year completely online.