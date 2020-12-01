KCK school board votes to move start of in-person learning to April 2021

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas School Board voted Tuesday night to move the start of in-person learning back to April 2021.

Students would return to in-person classes April 5 with instructional staff returning on March 22.

The district said it expects to have more details Wednesday morning.

This comes after the district voted in October to not bring students back until after the new year.

KCKPS students are currently all learning remotely.

The district had originally planned to bring students back by Jan. 4, 2021.

The district initially delayed the start of the school year until after Labor Day and planned to do at least the first nine weeks of classes online. Now it appears students will continue with remote learning until then.