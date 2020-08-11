KCK school board votes to suspend fall sports over COVID-19 concerns

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Public School Board voted 5-2 Tuesday evening to suspend all involvement in KSHAA fall sports over concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

The school board said this includes football,volleyball, cross country, girls tennis and boys soccer. The vote also suspends band and spirit squad.

The school board is currently in an executive session to talk about the fate of the coaches and their contracts.

Also on Tuesday, the Big Ten postponed its football season, and the Pac 12 officially postponed all fall sports.

KCK public schools are the first in the metro to suspend fall sports.

As of right now, other high schools across the metro are following county and sports athletic guidelines at practices.

The school district voted last month to start the first nine weeks of the school year completely online.

Wyandotte County has been one of the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Kansas. As of Tuesday there have been 4,959 reported cases since the middle of March, according to the health department. There have been 101 deaths and 1,411 recoveries.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The majority of people recover.