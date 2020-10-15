KCK school district celebrates opening of three new schools

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas School District is celebrating the opening of three new schools.

The district held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for Lowell L. Brune Elementary School. That’s located near N.91st and Parallel Parkway.

About 500 students will attend the school which combines students from White Church Elementary and Bethel Elementary School.

Interim Superitendent Alicia Miguel said it will have lots of open space, new classrooms and playgrounds.

“This is so exciting, every child deserves a place they can be proud of,” Miguel said.

The district will hold another ceremony next Wednesday for West Park Elementary School and the following week for Carl B. Bruce Middle School.

The new schools are part of the district’s $235 million bond referendum that KCK residents approved back in 2016.