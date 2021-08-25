KCK school district introduces dashboard to keep families updated on recent COVID-19 cases

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas School District has introduced a new dashboard to keep parents and students updated on recent COVID-19 cases.

The district said the dashboard is designed to share a weekly snapshot of new COVID-19 cases and new quarantines in the district. Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools has over 20,000 students and more than 3,500 full-time, part-time and temp staff members.

The district said if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, a notification will go to the parents of students and the staff who have been in close contact with that individual and are advised to quarantine. This notification will not include identifying information about the person who tested positive. Due to privacy laws, staff will be unable to provide identifying information about the person or class.

According to the district, if a student is identified as a close contact and is not vaccinated, but masks were worn properly during the on-campus exposure, the student will not be required to quarantine as long as they remain symptom-free. Close contact exposures will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis for all quarantine recommendations.

As of Wednesday, the school district’s dashboard is reporting 123 confirmed COVID-19 cases from students with 97 students quarantined and 44 confirmed cases from staff with 16 quarantined.

The KCK school board voted last month requiring all students and staff in the school district to wear a mask. Those with specific health conditions are exempt.