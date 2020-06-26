KCK searching for woman who hasn’t been seen for more than 2 months

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are asking for help locating a woman who hasn’t been seen in more than two months.

The department said Alma Amaya was last seen April 18 at her home near N. 5th Street and Barnett Avenue in KCK.

She is described as 5-foot-1, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said they don’t have any information that would lead them to believe she’s in danger, but KCK police did not provide any further details.

Anyone who sees Amaya or has information that could help police is asked to call Det. Cot Mendez directly at 913-573-6083.