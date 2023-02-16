KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Wednesday night.

Police officers responded to the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. near N. 11th Street and Waverly Avenue, just north of Parallel Parkway.

When officers arrived on scene they found a person dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim has not been identified and no suspect information has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.