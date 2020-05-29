KCK shooting on State Avenue now a homicide after victim dies; suspect in custody

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are now investigating a homicide after a victim in a shooting Wednesday died from his injuries.

Around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the parking lot of the Regency Inn near 47th Street and State Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man, now identified as 42-year-old Sharnia Robinson from Overland Park, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

KCK police said Robinson died from his injuries Thursday at a local hospital.

On Wednesday, investigators identified the suspect as 38-year-old Matthew Walker.

Police said he fled before officers arrived, allegedly holding a female driver at gunpoint and forcing her to drive him away from the scene. The woman was later found safe.

Walker has since been taken into custody and is being held at the Wyandotte County jail, pending charges, according to KCK police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.