KCK shooting victim dies after taking himself to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kan. Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 2100 block of West 42nd Street early Sunday morning.

When police arrived on seen, they did not find a victim, but later were called by Kansas City, Missouri police saying that a male shooting victim arrived by themselves at a local hospital.

The man arrived at the hospital at about 7 a.m. and later died from his injuries. KCKPD then confirmed he was the victim from the shooting call.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.