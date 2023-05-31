KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The search is over for a 22-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man wanted in connection with the April 5 shooting and injuring of three KCK police officers.

Jae’veon Mitchell Locke faces several charges including three counts of attempted capital murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated endangering of a child, and distribution of fentanyl.

U.S. Marshals arrested Locke Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Platte County authorities released Locke after receiving him from the Jackson County, Missouri Jail. He had misdemeanor warrants in Platte County, but it’s still unclear why he was taken there over Wyandotte County.

The April 5 incident happened during an attempted drug arrest where three Kansas City Kansas Police Officers were shot. He was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Platte County Jail.