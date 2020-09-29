KCK Taco Trail launching just in time for National Taco Day

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — If you want some authentic tacos, look no further than Kansas City, Kansas.

The KCK Convention and Visitor’s Bureau has created the KCK Taco Trail as a way to highlight the city’s authentic Mexican and Central American cuisine.

The KCK Taco Trail features a passport to the city’s more than 50 taquerias.

“You go to the restaurants, download our passport. It’s an online passport. You check in and you can earn prizes for eating tacos basically,” explains KCK Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director Alan Carr.

The passport will take you to places like Tapatio Mexican Grill on S. 18th Street.

“It’s the best tacos in town,” says owner Jorge Salazar.

Salazar, who has owned the restaurant for more than a decade, says his mother taught him how to cook and he serves her recipes to customers.

“All kind of tacos: beef, chicken, pork, Mexican sausage, carnitas and pastor,” he said.

The KCK Taco Trail will feature heavily on mom and pop restaurants like Tapatio Mexican Grill.

“This is really, probably the place in the metro where you can go and have the greatest concentration of these places. A lot of these are small mom and pop businesses. A lot of these are immigrant-owned businesses. A lot of these are Spanish- only speaking businesses so it’s a great opportunity to go and have a real, authentic experience eating tacos,” Carr said.

For people who want Tex-Mex, there are also options such as the ground beef tacos at Tarahumaras Authentic Mexican Restaurant #2.

Barbecue fusion tacos are also on the menu with the beef burnt end tacos at Slap’s BBQ.

Beginning Oct. 1, visitors can go to this website and sign up for the KCK Taco Trail, which will include a map of taquerias.

Diners have a chance to win prizes, including window decals, t-shirts, taco sauce and a personalized KCK Taco Trail championship flag.

Customers who sign up by Oct. 4 also have a chance to get free tacos. Select restaurants will give out a total of 400 tacos for National Taco Day. You can find more information here.