KCK Taco Trail sees more than 4,000 check-ins since October launch

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officials in KCK are touting the success of the KCK Taco Trail, saying thousands of people have showed up to support local taquerias.

Visit Kansas City, Kansas launched the taco trail Oct. 1, 2020. Since then, over 4,000 people have checked in at local restaurants featured in the initiative.

“The response from community members and restaurant owners has been incredible, and we’re not even halfway into the deadline for completing the trail yet,” said Alan Carr, the Executive Director at Visit Kansas City Kansas.

“The majority of the restaurants on the KCK Taco Trail offer carryout options. So diners who prefer tacos to-go can still check-in at participating restaurants when picking up their food and continue to earn rewards,” Carr said.

According to a news release from Visit Kansa City, Kansas, 234 prizes have been awarded and some people have even completed the trail by visiting every restaurant.

