KCK teenager on life support after he was pulled from swimming pool

A Kansas City, Kansas, teenager remains in critical condition at Children’s Mercy, according to authorities, after nearly drowning in a city pool Saturday.

Firefighters pulled the 13-year-old boy from the Parkwood Pool near North 10th Street and Quindaro Boulevard on June 5. Emergency crews attempted to revive him while rushing him to the hospital.

Doctors said they have since determined that he has no brain activity.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office said the pool was fenced off and locked at the time. Deputies said the boy and two other children climbed over the fence and the 13-year-old jumped into the deep end of the pool. Investigators said he resurfaced before going under water a final time.

Investigators said the victim’s brother arrived and attempted to rescue him while the other two children alerted the fire department that help was needed.

Questions remain as to why the pool, which won’t open this summer, was filled with water. The Unified Government announced last month Parkwood Pool won’t open because of a lifeguard shortage.

What’s unclear is if the pool was recently filled to help train future life guards. A posting on the Unified Government’s job page says you can sign up for a paid 7-13 week lifeguard internship program until the end of the month.

Investigators have said the other teenagers involved will not be charged.

