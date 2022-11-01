KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas is gearing up to host the metro’s largest Day of the Dead celebration this Saturday.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday with roots in Catholicism where people celebrate their dead loved ones.

The Central Avenue Betterment Association hosts the Day of the Dead festival this Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Guests can expect to see 10 blocks full of entertainment, with live singing, wandering Catrinas, skull face painting, altars or ofrendas for lost loved ones and a parade.

One group creating an ofrenda is the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department. They’re creating an ofrenda for people who lost their lives to homicide in the city.

“It’s important to remember everyone’s loved ones, and this is why it’s important for us to have this altar,” said KCKPD Captain Osvaldo Navarro. “We want everyone to let them know that it doesn’t end after the investigation. It continues on with remembrance so we want everyone to participate.”

In addition to memorial altars and entertainment, guests can try traditional Mexican food and drinks from a variety of vendors.

You can see a map of vendors here and a full schedule below. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Face painting

12 p.m. – 9 p.m. Ofrendas, car show, art, food vendors

2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Live entertainment

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Walking Catrinas

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Parade

