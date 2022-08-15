KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A local veteran lost his home after a fire in Kansas City, Kansas. Now local authorities are investigating it as possible arson.

“This goes to my basement,” said Calvin Fletcher, who lost his home. “The basement is all flooded and messed up.”

Fifteen years of memories were made in the home. That’s all that’s left.

“I got a call at 4 a.m. in the morning to come down, and I watched it burn all the way to the ground,” Fletcher said.

The U.S. Marine said he was staying at his mom’s house when he got that devastating call last month. The house he worked so hard to get into was destroyed in minutes.

“Holding back the tears and anger and everything,” Fletcher said. “Fought it all off, kept calm.”

A little over a month later the damage on the inside and outside of the home is still evident. The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department said it’s investigating the cause of the fire but told FOX4 investigators are looking at it as arson.

“After 15 years, it’s a shame,” Calvin’s mom Terrie Matz said.

What frustrates Fletcher’s mother the most is for years he stayed with her after an exposure to carbon monoxide left him with a brain injury.

The four-bedroom home in KCK was Fletcher’s first time on his own since his injury.

“It made me feel good, and he was doing pretty good on his own too,” Matz said.

Now, he has to start over again. Fletcher started a GoFundMe page to help him move forward.

