KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Weeks after being attacked by a pit bull, one Kansas City, Kansas woman said she is still traumatized.

The dog that bit her was no stranger.

Tamika McClaine said it belonged to her next-door neighbor.

“I still have limited mobility in my left hand still,” McClaine said.

McClaine said it happened almost three weeks ago when she was outside with her Yorkie, Younging.

“His second pit bull jumped my fence and at the time I thought he was chained to the fence as well,” said McClaine. “The dog jumped up and had my entire hand in his mouth. He knocked me to the ground.”

McClaine said after that the pit went after Younging multipole times and killed him.

“It just replays, and you can’t unsee something like that,” said McClaine.

What bothers her the most is seeing the dog outside every day, after she claims she was told it would stay in animal service’s custody until the court date in June.

FOX4 reached out to the police department about McClaine’s concerns.

We’re told out of caution, dogs are kept for 10 days for testing, but then they’re returned to their owner until the court hearing.

“The judge is the person who ultimately decides what’s going to happen to that dog,” KCKPD Spokesperson, Nancy Chartrand, said.

Chartrand said this was the first time the owner was cited for his pit and it doesn’t always end with the dog being euthanized.

But McClaine said that’s not good enough for her and she’s worried about her family’s safety.

“Steps need to be taken so it doesn’t happen to anyone else,” McClaine said.

FOX4 reached out to the dog owner but he wasn’t home.

He received four citations for the incident.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.