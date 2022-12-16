KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 29-year-old woman is dead following a crash overnight during a Kansas City, Kansas police chase.

The crash was reported just after 12:30 a.m. near South 32nd Street and Metropolitan Avenue in the city’s Argentine neighborhood, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of a Nissan Altima was traveling west on Metropolitan when she struck a slope in the roadway at the intersection of South 32nd Street, according to KHP.

KHP said the driver lost control, ran off the road and struck a rock wall at a private residence.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Sade Shane Parker, of KCK, died from her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to KHP.

It is unknown at this time what started the chase with KCKPD. KHP tells FOX4 no other law enforcement agencies were involved. FOX4 has reached out to police for additional information.

The crash remains under investigation by KHP.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.