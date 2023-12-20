KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas woman is dead and two other KCK residents have serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash outside Atlanta, Georgia.

The crash was reported Monday, Dec. 18, just before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Black Acre Trail in Acworth, Georgia.

The Cobb County Police Department reports the driver of a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading south at the same time the driver of a gray 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe was making a turn, causing the Jeep the crash into the passenger side of the Hyundai and overturning the vehicle.

The driver of the Jeep complained of an injury but was not taking to the hospital, according to police.

The driver and three passengers of the Hyundai were all taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. One passenger, identified as 50-year-old Angela Smith, of KCK, later died of her injuries. The two other passengers injured were also residents of KCK.