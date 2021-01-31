KCK woman safe, search continues for possible kidnapping and homicide suspect

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The search for a missing woman in Kansas City, Kan. ended Sunday night, but police are still trying to find the suspect who may have abducted her and killed a man.

Police cancelled the search for 37 year-old Laneia Taylor. Officers say she is safe and in their custody.

This all started Saturday evening. Officers responded to a house near 18th and Minnesota Ave., where it’s believed Taylor lived. They found the body of a 39 year-old Hispanic man inside the home.

Detectives want to question 27 year-old Kenneth N. Crowley in connection with the homicide and possible kidnapping. It’s believed Taylor and Crowley know each other.

Police say Crowley is driving a dark blue, 2006 Hyundai Azera with Kansas license plate 878JAD.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCKPD at 913-596-3000 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.