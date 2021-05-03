KCK woman says bad, delayed sinkhole repairs caused flooding, killed exotic trees

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A Kansas City, Kansas, woman says she learned of a sinkhole in her front yard after accidentally falling in it.

But she said the sinkhole, which has since been repaired, is no longer the issue. The problem is the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/KCK hasn’t corrected issues caused by the repairs.

“It was supposed to be a project completed within a week, maybe 10 days — ended up being 3 maybe 4 weeks,” Karen Jamison said.

Jamison said while she waited for the sinkhole in her yard to be repaired, the casualties were her Japanese Euonymus trees that have been part of her family home for an estimated six-plus decades.

In preparation for repairs, the trees were uprooted and thrown to the side, and the county promised they’d be replanted when the project was complete.

Jamison said by that time, it was too late.

“They replanted the dead trees. I was shocked to see dead trees in the front yard and embarrassed,” Jamison said.

But that’s not the biggest issue. Jamison said not enough soil was used during the repairs, causing a permanent slant in her yard. Now when it rains, all the water comes rushing down.

“This is a problem, a major problem. I have a sister on dialysis. When she came from dialysis last week, the water was all the way to the door. She had a difficult time getting to the house because of the water,” Jamison said.

She said the Unified Government has offered no solution other than $300 for her dead plants. Jamison said the two exotic trees are worth $1,000.

Now she’s filed an official complaint.

“I’m just asking them to put our yard back the way they found it,” Jamison said.

FOX4 reached out to Unified Government, but a request for comment was not returned.

