KCK woman’s car window shot out with BB gun; police looking for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- An investigation is underway after a KCK woman says someone shot her car with a BB gun.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night on Manocrest Drive, near the intersection of Quindaro and Fairfax in Kansas City, Kansas.

Reagan Adams said a pellet shattered her back windshield and put a hole in her front seat.

Adams said she’s happy no one was hurt but wants to warn others how the situation could have ended much differently.

“He knows for sure it was shot with a BB gun, but he doesn’t know how many times," Adams said of police's investigation. "They did find a small pebble back there, so it’s indicated that maybe they had a slingshot, or maybe they also through something in. So we are unsure exactly what happened, but know for sure, it was a BB gun."

She's now working to save the estimated $400 it will take to repair and replace her car windshield.

“People have families. People want to be safe. We want to live in our neighborhoods without having to worry about people doing things that could cost someone their life, or even costing them a lot of money to repair things,” Adams said. “I just don’t know why, or who would have done it.”

Adams' home security cameras captured surveillance video of the car.

KCK police are looking for whoever is responsible. If you have information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.