KCKPD ask for help in identifying QuikTrip parking lot robbery suspect

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery that took place in a QuikTrip parking lot.

The robbery happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2020 at 4202 Kansas Avenue.

Police said, the suspect approached a parked vehicle, threatened the person inside and demanded property.

The suspect left the scene in a white 1998 Toyota Corolla with California license plate 4CRG087.

The vehicle had damage to the passenger-side hood and headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCKPD at 913-573-6114 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).