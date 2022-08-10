A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Three people were taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a three-car crash on I-70 that involved a Kansas City, Kansas Police Department vehicle.

At about 2:39 a.m., a KCK police cruiser and another passenger vehicle crashed travelling west on I-70, injuring the drivers.

Moments later, a third vehicle crashed into the vehicles that were involved in the initial crash.

All drivers were taken to The University of Kansas Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Westbound traffic on I-70 was closed and diverted to I-635 for about 2 hours.

The Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate both crashes.

