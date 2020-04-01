KCKPD identifies man killed in crash Sunday night near Parallel and Victory Drive

CORRECTION: FOX4 originally reported that the vehicle had been shot at and the driver died as a result of a shooting. This information was not correct and we apologize for this mistake.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Police Department has identified the person killed in a crash Sunday night near Parallel Parkway and Victory Drive.

Police aid the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they located a black pick-up truck occupied by two men.

The driver of the pick-up was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 33-year-old Joseph Smith, a resident of KCK.

The passenger of the vehicle, who was not identified by police, was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.