KCKPD identify victim in Sunday homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department have identified the female victim who was found dead inside an apartment at North 10th Street and Ridge Avenue on Sunday.

Teresa Jones, 50, of Kansas City, Kan., was the victim. Police have not said how she died, but that they responded to a call at the residence to investigate a disturbance.

The call came in at approximately 4:56 p.m.

The suspect ran away from the scene, but was located shortly after and taken into custody. Police have not identified the suspect.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).

