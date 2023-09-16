KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating after shots were fired during a Wyandotte High School Football game.

Around 9:24 p.m. Friday, officers received shots fired reports during the football game. KCKPD reports that an unknown suspect shot at a Police Officer.

According to KCKPD, at one minute left in the game, two unknown suspects approached the entrance to the field, from outside of the stadium, and shot towards a police officer that was standing at the gate. The officer returned fire until the suspects fled north to a vehicle and left the scene.

At this time there are no reports of any individuals being struck by the gunfire.

Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.