KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a second overnight homicide in the city.

According to police, officers were called to the 1700 block of Stewart Avenue at about 2:41 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

On scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a home. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

No additional victim or suspect information is available at this time.

Police urge anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

