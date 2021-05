KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are looking for a suspect in an arson that left a carwash on Parallel Parkway with extensive damage.

The fire was started at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2021.

Anyone with information on who or where the suspect is can call Detective Hunter at 913-573-6031 or the TIPS Hotline.

All information will be kept confidential.

