KCKPD looking for information connected to deadly hit-and-run crash involving motorcyclist

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is looking for information related to a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a motorcyclist that occurred in November 2020.

KCKPD said the incident occurred on Nov. 19, 2020, when officers responded to an injury crash in the Armourdale neighborhood near 12th and Kansas Avenue.

Police said the driver of a motorcycle had been racing his bike when he lost control and wrecked. When he hit the ground, a gun that he had in the waistband of his pants fired, striking him in the hip. He was then struck by the driver of another vehicle that then left the scene.

The motorcyclist was identified as 29-year-old Joseph “Mike” Harmon, who was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. Police said Harmon died from his injuries on Dec. 6, 2020.

During the investigation police discovered that Harmon was also a felon. When searching his motorcycle, they found a large bag of suspected methamphetamine.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

