KCKPD looking for kidnapping suspect after child found early Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A kidnapped child was found early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Kan., but police are still searching for the suspect.

KCKPD says just after 5 a.m., officers received a missing child call where a family member said a man named Germaine Lewis forced that child into a vehicle in the 2300 block of W. 39th Street, very close to the state line.

Police say the child was found a short time later and taken to a hospital to get checked out.

Investigators say they’re working a crime scene related to this incident in the 6300 block of Holiday Drive. They haven’t released a picture of Lewis, but say the car he forced the child into is a gold 1998 Toyota Camry with Kansas license plate 662-MYB.

If you have any information that will help police with this case, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.