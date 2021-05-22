KCKPD looking for suspect in aggravated robbery on Parallel Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is searching for a suspect in an aggravated robbery of a BP gas station on May 15.

The robbery took place at approximately 12:38 a.m. at 7705 Parralel Parkway.

The pictured suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the register. The vehicle is a silver Hyundai Elantra that appeared to be a newer model.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Detective Lee at 913-573-6114 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android