KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Months after a homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, the police department released images of the suspect vehicle and is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects.

According to KCKPD, the homicide happened on May 8 just before 9 p.m.

27-year-old Demonte Allen was walking near City Park when two suspects in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, parked at the corner of South 27th Street and Riverview, opened fire.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cherokee is believed to be between a 1998 and 2003 model.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with more information to call TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

