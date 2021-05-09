KCKPD remembering and honoring fellow officer who was shot and killed 5 years ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is remembering one of its fellow officers who was killed in the line of duty five years ago Sunday.

On May 9, 2016, officers responded to a suspicious person near the Hollywood Casino and Kansas Speedway.

As officers responded, the suspect immediately ran on foot. A chase began, assisted by Detective Brad Lancaster, who was in the area.

Once the suspect was located, Lancaster attempted to stop him using his vehilce at which point the suspect opened fire, striking Lancaster several times.

Lancaster was taken to KU Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The suspect ran from the scene in Lancaster’s vehicle but was taken into custody a short time later by Kansas City, Missouri police officers after shooting another victim in south Kansas City, Missouri.

The suspect, identified as Curtis Ayers, was sentenced in March 2017 to life in prison without parole. Lancaster’s family agreed with a decision not to seek the death penalty in exchange for Ayers’ guilty pleas.

Lancaster left behind a wife, two daughters, his mother and a sister.

KCKPD posted on its Facebook page Sunday morning saying “While this marks the 5th anniversary of his death, Detective Lancaster’s laid-back spirit, sense of humor and memories remain vibrant amongst the members of the KCKPD who had the honor to serve alongside him.”

On Friday, May 7,Karl Oakman was named the next chief of KCKPD.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android