KCKPD reports officer-involved shooting where suspect hospitalized, officer treated for injuries

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Investigators are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting Monday morning where both an officer and suspect were hurt.

The shooting was reported at about 9:30 a.m. in the 600 block of S. 71st Terrace. The officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries, the suspect was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police tell FOX4 that officers were doing an area check when they were approached by a combative male suspect, and ended up shooting him. His condition still hasn’t been given.

