KANSAS CITY, Kan. —The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle last seen leaving the scene of a deadly shooting.

Around 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 15 officers responded to a reported shooting near N. 11th St. and Haskell Avenue, just north of Parallel Parkway.

When police arrived they discovered a man with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS and was later identified as 18-year-old Ricardo Apodaca.

KCK police say the unknown suspect(s) were driving a dark, older model, pick-up truck. The truck has been described as having an extended cab with a toolbox in the back and duct tape on the drivers side door. Police say the truck also had two different styles of wheels on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.