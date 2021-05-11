KCKPD warns of reports of someone trying to entice young women in Piper

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said they’ve received reports of someone trying to lure young women and teenage girls into their vehicle.

Police said it happened in the Piper neighborhoods near Hutton Road and Parallel Parkway. Two reports received on Monday involved two adult black males in their late teens or early 20s in a red Chevrolet Cobalt.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the individuals is asked to contact Detective Littlefield with KCKPD at 913-596-6055.

The department also used this as a reminder for parents and young people to be aware if they find themselves in uncomfortable situations with strangers.

Trust your gut

You don’t have to be polite

Be alert of surroundings

Think before you post

It’s okay to call 911

