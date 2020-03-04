KCK’s Argentine neighborhood devastated by loss of historic church destroyed in fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A KCK church built more than 130 years ago was destroyed in a fire Tuesday evening.

Smoke and flames were already billowing from St. John the Divine Catholic Church when firefighters arrived around 5:30 p.m. The historic church is located near Metropolitan and Scott avenues.

“They went defensive pretty quickly,” said Bryan Henden, the assistant fire chief for KCKFD. “They’re dangerous if they’re not maintained.”

Although St. John Divine sat abandoned for years, the church was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2013.

RELATED: Fire engulfs 133-year-old KCK church listed on National Register of Historic Places

The building was built in 1887 as a Methodist church and survived several floods over the years. It "served as the centerpiece of religious life for the Mexican American Catholic community of the Argentine for at least 50 years,” according to the register’s website.

Maryann Franco grew up going to the church and was devastated to see it on fire.

“To see this, it’s incredible. It shouldn’t have happened. This our church,” she said.

A church Franco said she and so many others in the neighborhood made memories in.

“All of us had been baptized. My parents had their 50th anniversary there. I mean, this is our church,” she said choking back tears. “It’s kind of sad.”

Joe Avila agreed.

“My wife and I got married here, so seeing it like this is sad, thinking of my grandma and great aunts because this was their church, and it’s gone,” Avila said.

An apartment building next door to the church had to be evacuated out of fear the fire would spread.

“I was on the couch sleeping and heard a lot of racket. Woke up, looked out the window and the church was on fire,” recalled John Bryant, who was rescued from his apartment. “The window shattered on my side of the building, and my dogs were going nuts.”

Bryant said his roommate's vehicle was scorched in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but neighbors told FOX4 they would sometimes see transients and teens up to no good in the building.

“It’s hard for us to lose something this way. We’d rather see it stay in the community rather than get lost this way,” Henden said. “So I hope it wasn’t people set it on intentionally.”

Neighbors added there were plans to restore the church, but it’s unclear if funding was ever secured for work to begin.