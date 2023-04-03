KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Boulevard Drive-In in Kansas City, Kansas is opening this weekend for its 74th season with two new feature length movies.

The highly anticipated “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Champions” will play both Friday and Saturday night.

According to its website, Boulevard Drive-In is the world’s first 4K drive-in.

Gates will open at 7 p.m. both nights with “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” beginning at 8:15 p.m. and “Champions” beginning at 9:45 p.m.

Admission is $15 per person for the double feature. Children 11 and under are free.

Pets are welcome, the drive-in just ask that they are kept on a leash and you pick up after them.

Boulevard Drive-In is a cash only business. There are no online ticket sales.