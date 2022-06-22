KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Potholes may have met their match in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Unified Government showed off its new pothole patching vehicle Wednesday afternoon. The government said it will make fixing persistent potholes quicker and easier.

The public works department said the new piece of machinery is different because it only takes one worker to operate. It allows the driver to use a joystick to clean and fill a pot hole in just four steps.

The department said the new system can patch potholes in as little as two minutes and as many as 200 potholes a day.

Traditional patching vehicles involve multiple people and take longer to patch problem potholes.

Crews with the Unified Government have already patched more than 15,000 potholes this year.

The Unified Government is asking the public to help name the new machine. You can vote in the online poll and pick between WyCo Wonder, Patchy, Smooth Operator or Super Patch.

Voting closes at 5 p.m. July 1.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.