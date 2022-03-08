KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Monday night’s temperatures were some of the coldest we’ve seen in the month of March.

Temperatures around Wyandotte County reached 16 degrees. One nonprofit long-term recovery center said its residents had to survive a cold night without heat.

This happened, according to leaders at Oxford House, after their utilities were shut off by workers from the Unified Government of Wyandotte County’s Board of Public Utilities. It left six women and their small children braving frigid weather.

One Oxford House resident said she noticed the house’s water was shut off when she went to make her baby a bottle, and the faucet was empty. The heat was also gone.

That Oxford House location, which sits near State Avenue, had recently relocated its location from a different longterm recovery home about 1.5 miles away. Chuck Liston, outreach coordinator with Oxford Houses of Kansas, said he’d filed the proper documents with the county, and he’d complained to the BPU, but as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, the utilities were still off.

“It was really discouraging. It made me feel like — how are we going to keep the kids warm? How are we going to make bottles throughout the night?” Charlotte Courter, a resident at this Oxford House location, said.

The six women who live here with their small children have only a small propane heater. The nine of them huddled together for warmth throughout the night. Temperatures in the house were below 55 degrees on Monday night.

“We’re trying to take it one day at a time,” Nicole Gambill, another woman living at the home, said. “It’s just a shame that our home that we found ourselves so happy in this past week, it seems like its all going downhill fast.”

Oxford House leaders told FOX4 the BPU first told them the interruption in service was due to a large unpaid bill by the house’s previous owner, one they couldn’t be responsible for, since they’d just moved in. Liston helps arrange the homes.

Oxford House doesn’t own the houses. They’re leased to the nonprofit for use in assisting people who seek long-term relief from addiction.

“This is not a flop house,” Liston said. “They need to get somebody over here to get the power back on. That’s all we’re asking. We’re not asking for a credit or anything else.”

The problem might be in the paperwork. David Melhaff, a spokesperson for the Board of Public Utilities, told FOX4 the previous owner of this house requested that service should be disconnected on March 2nd and the new owner, who leases the home to Oxford House, may not have registered it with the county.

Liston pointed out that it’s never been his responsibility to handle the filing of deeds with the county. The BPU’s spokesperson said power won’t be restored until that paperwork issue is resolved — no matter the weather.

“We’re not trying to cause any problems. We want a warm bath for our babies and we need a warm bottle for them to eat,” Courter added.