KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two-year-old Kaylee Ross was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia on Valentine’s Day and is now receiving chemotherapy treatments to help save her life.

“She’s strong and she’s amazing, she loves her dinosaurs and she’s got this,” Kaylee’s mom, Alyssa Ross said.

Feb. 14, 2023, started normally for the Kansas City family of four, until Kaylee’s parents noticed something off with their little girl.

“She had some bruising on her legs and hip and she had ruptured some blood vessels in her eye,” Ross said.

Concerned, they took Kaylee to Children’s Mercy, where they received a diagnosis no parent ever wants to hear.

“They ran some tests and then that’s how we found out she was diagnosed with leukemia,” Ross said.

The family’s life was immediately flipped upside down, but they quickly turned their focus to getting Kaylee healthy and cancer free; her big sister Leah now rarely leaves her side.

Hand-written signs of support fill their living room wall, including a special message from Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, wishing them love and encouragement for the journey ahead.

Kaylee will undergo chemotherapy treatments every week until she’s cancer free.

If you’d like to help support Kaylee’s medical bills, click the link for her GoFundMe here.