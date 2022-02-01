KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City offices will be closed for in-person meetings on Wednesday and Thursday due to the winter storm. However, staff will still operate virtually and remotely.

For residents needing help, officials say most city business can be conducted online at the city’s website.

All Municipal Court hearings, including domestic violence cases, will be virtual on Wednesday and Thursday. For more information, visit the court’s website here.

A Winter Storm Warning will take effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday night and run through 6 p.m. Thursday.

The FOX4 Weather Team is expecting at least 2-3 inches of snow for all areas in the Kansas City metro, but bands of snow could produce local areas that see more than that.

