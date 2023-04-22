KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eight days after five people were shot at a Kansas City, Missouri gas station, video of that shooting is circulating and community leaders are voicing their concern.

One of the victims was under five years old. A new video shows the chilling moments when that gunman starts shooting.

“Fear, anger, concern, it’s very terrifying and the fact that residents and neighborhoods are plagued with this kind of violence. It’s unacceptable and we have to do something about it,” Darren Faulkner, the program manager with KC Common Good said.

The owner of the gas station told FOX4 he has seen a 50 percent decline in business since last Friday’s shooting.

“Historically in Kansas City, gun violence goes up during the summer months June, July and August and we’ve seen such a spike—it seems like—already,” Faulkner said.

Because of that shooting and the ones that followed near the area of 35th and Prospect, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department had to increase patrols in the area.

Darren Faulkner says the problem is getting worse and there needs to be action that addresses the root causes.

“These are issues that are deeply rooted in the lack of something; the lack of knowledge, the lack of education, the lack of resources, the lack of finances, the lack of whatever. This is deeply rooted in the lack of.”

If you have any information that can help the police, you’re asked to reach out to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.



