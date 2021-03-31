KC Councilman cited for assault at a restaurant in the city’s 18th and Vine District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City prosecutors charged Councilman Brandon Ellington, who represents people living in the city’s third district, with assault Wednesday morning.

Kansas City police say the victim walked into the police station to file the report.

According to the police report, the incident involving Ellington happened around 9:45 p.m. on March 20th. The victim told investigators Ellington was at Soriee Steak & Oyster House in the 18th and Vine District when Ellington poked him in the chest multiple times.

The victim did not wish to publically comment on what happened.

Ellington was ticketed and is scheduled to be in court April 29 at 1:30 p.m. We are expecting to hear from him this afternoon.

This is a developing story. We will bring you additional information as it becomes available.